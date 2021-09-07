Botetourt County’s 250 +1 Years Anniversary Monument Dedication

A brief ceremony will be held on the Botetourt Courthouse steps in Fincastle on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. during the Fincastle Festival to celebrate Botetourt County’s 250 + 1 years.

The 250 Years Anniversary Monument will be unveiled and championed by an original song by Steve Vest and honored with remarks from Botetourt County leaders. The entire ceremony will be held outside.

The 250th Anniversary Magazine, edited by Anita Firebaugh, will be available all day at no charge near the Botetourt County Historical Museum.