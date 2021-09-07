CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

Botetourt County’s 250 +1 Years Anniversary Monument Dedication

By Name
Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rir8F_0boovZH800

A brief ceremony will be held on the Botetourt Courthouse steps in Fincastle on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. during the Fincastle Festival to celebrate Botetourt County’s 250 + 1 years.

The 250 Years Anniversary Monument will be unveiled and championed by an original song by Steve Vest and honored with remarks from Botetourt County leaders. The entire ceremony will be held outside.

The 250th Anniversary Magazine, edited by Anita Firebaugh, will be available all day at no charge near the Botetourt County Historical Museum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fincastle Herald

New bench installed in Fincastle honoring Carol Brenner

Five members of Historic Fincastle Inc., along with Town Manager David Tickner, installed two new benches outside the Voter Registration Office in Fincastle. The benches were made by Twist ’n Turns in Roanoke. One of the benches honors the 250th Anniversary of Botetourt County. The other bench honors the memory of Carol Brenner, past president of HFI and longtime resident.
FINCASTLE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt Fire & EMS working with county to expand communications system

Last month at the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson presented a proposal expanding the emergency communications system. The current system (installed around 1997-98) was designed as a stand-alone system for the Botetourt area. Botetourt’s “footprint” currently covers most of the county but allows communications to hospitals outside of county boundaries. They’re not areas of necessary coverage but regions of coverage based on the way the antenna broadcasts.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Freedom Fest weekends underway in Buchanan

Freedom Fest 2021 kicked off last weekend at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. Special guest Tim Finley spoke during last Saturday’s festivities. Finley is a combat-decorated Air Force veteran hailing from America’s heartland. Mountaineer, race car driver, survivalist, and endurance rider, he conquered the highest peaks, toughest tracks, harshest environments, and the longest, toughest horse race in the world, the Mongol Derby.
BUCHANAN, VA
Fincastle Herald

BRE meeting Tuesday in Daleville

The Botetourt Retired Educators will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Bellacino’s in Daleville. All retired school personnel living in the area are invited. Most of our members have retired from Botetourt County Schools. Others retired from another school system and live in Botetourt County. Registration will begin at...
DALEVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fincastle, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Fincastle Herald

New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its “Freedom Fest 2021” opening this weekend

Freedom Fest 2021 is an event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm’s mission of “healing heroes through horses.”
FESTIVAL
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
24
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy