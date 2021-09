Serving soft pretzels and Insomnia cookies, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted a “Meet the Greeks” event for freshmen and Greek organizations. On Sept. 2, 26 Greek organizations gathered at the Oreo for potential new members (PNMs) to learn more about them. This included the fraternities, sororities and multicultural groups on campus. Each chapter decorated a table with its accomplishments, candy and letters, and some even handed out flyers, for interested students to come to the table and talk with them. The Oreo was extremely crowded with sorority and fraternity members and potential new members, each excited to be together again in-person and meet new people face-to-face.

