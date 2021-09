Irish carrier Ryanair is known today for having an all-Boeing 737 fleet. The majority of these are examples of the 737-800, although the new MAX series is set to play an increasing role at the airline in years to come. However, its first aircraft was not a 737, but rather a Brazilian turboprop. Let’s explore the story of the Embraer EMB 110 ‘Bandeirante.’

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 HOURS AGO