Call your family. Brush and floss your teeth. Get enough sleep. Communicate with your professors, advisers and department chairs. Network by sending cold emails to professionals whose work you find interesting. Build a support system. Join student organizations both within and outside your field of study. Go to on-campus events. Find mentors. Hang out with your friends. Hit the gym. Go for a walk or a run. Watch a movie. Maintain a work-life balance. Do not compete with your classmates; they are your teammates. Attend conferences. Set boundaries. Celebrate accomplishments. Reward yourself with pizza, ice cream or whatever makes you happy. You deserve to be here.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO