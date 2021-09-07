Dense 'hot spots' on a young star reveal what Earth's sun may have looked in its infancy

Scientists using data from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe have assembled the most complete picture yet of the inner structure and behavior of the large cloud of space dust, known as the zodiacal cloud, that swirls throughout the solar system. They found three dust populations in the cloud. Most of the grains are being slowly pulled in toward the Sun (alpha-meteoroids); the second population is generated as grains in the swirling cloud collide, creating fragments so small that they are pushed out of the solar system in all directions by pressure from sunlight (beta-meteoroids); and a third group, probably created when a “tube” of cometary debris collides with grains from the first two populations, that is scattered out in a distinctive wedge shape. Credit: Animation by Mike Buckley, Johns Hopkins University/NASA Applied Physics Laboratory.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO