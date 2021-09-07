What's That Gray Ring You Sometimes See Around Hard-Boiled Eggs?
Hard-boiled eggs might be an ideal snack. They're easy to make, easy to consume, don't make a mess, and provide protein without an excessive amount of calories. But if you've ever peeled an egg, you might have noticed a possible wrinkle in your plans. Some hard-boiled eggs have a gray or green ring of discoloration between the white and the yolk, which might prompt you to wonder if the chicken in question had some exotic disease or whether the egg is safe to consume.
