Claire Rousay and Mari Maurice’s Experimental Pop Is Sublimely Chaotic

By Bryan C. Parker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2010, when Claire Rousay and Mari Maurice were both living in San Antonio, a then-underage Rousay remembers sneaking into local bar Limelight just to see Maurice play violin in The Cartographers. “The best band to ever come out of San Antonio,” says Rousay. Four years later, after being formally introduced by a mutual friend, the two kindled a friendship that has more recently turned them into artistic collaborators and darlings of the experimental music scene. Their most recent collection of songs, An Afternoon Whine, escorts listeners through an adventurous sonic journey that combines field recordings of commonplace activities with delicate and carefully edited ambient soundscapes.

