Santa Rosa County is getting a chunk of change from FEMA and the state of Florida to pay for debris removal after Hurricane Sally nearly one year ago. The more than $8.3 million reimburses the county for collecting almost 44,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris; 163,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris; 16,000 hazardous tree limbs; and 1,300 leaning trees from roads and public property.

