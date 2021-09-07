CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calumet by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALUMET AND SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 1031 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cleveland, or 8 miles north of Howards Grove, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, St Anna, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton and Spring Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

