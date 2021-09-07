Updated Class of 2023 Player Rankings (September)
2021 brought back high school baseball in the state of Michigan where four schools were crowned champions. The state of Michigan has become a hotbed of talent throughout the country placing numerous players at various levels into colleges as well as multiple draft picks. As we close out the summer and move into fall baseball as well as other fall sports we had the opportunity to see hundreds of prospects throughout the summer and present our updated class rankings.www.prepbaseballreport.com
