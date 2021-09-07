CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Updated Class of 2023 Player Rankings (September)

By Aaron Wilson, PBR Michigan Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 9 days ago

2021 brought back high school baseball in the state of Michigan where four schools were crowned champions. The state of Michigan has become a hotbed of talent throughout the country placing numerous players at various levels into colleges as well as multiple draft picks. As we close out the summer and move into fall baseball as well as other fall sports we had the opportunity to see hundreds of prospects throughout the summer and present our updated class rankings.

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Dexter, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Recruiting#Drew Hill#Hips#3b University#Overallrank#Jarren Purify#Mi 2023#Parker Picot Ss#Christian#Risers#Michigan State Commit#2b Ss
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy