Premier League

Republic of Ireland v Serbia live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublic of Ireland v Serbia live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 7 September, 7:45pm BST. Stephen Kenny will be looking to ease the pressure on his shoulders when the Republic of Ireland face Serbia on Tuesday. It is fair to say that Kenny has had a disappointing start to his tenure...

Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Germany vs Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is a world of difference between the two neighboring nations heading into competition this Thursday afternoon. Liechtenstein, coming off of three consecutive defeats so far in the World Cup qualifiers, has never competed in a major international tournament. Germany, on the other hand, is a footballing superpower, undergoing something of an existential crisis.
FIFA
NBC Sports

World Cup qualifying LIVE! El Salvador v USMNT, stream link, lineups

The United States men’s national team takes its first steps in World Cup qualifying since that ill-fated night in Couva come Thursday in San Salvador. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t have Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, and Tim Weah, and with three games in eight days his lineup also may reflect that El Salvador, even away, is the most straight-forward ask of the bunch (Canada and Honduras are next).
MLS
MassLive.com

Portugal vs. Azerbaijan: Live stream, start time, TV how to watch Cristiano Rolando, World Cup qualifying in English and Spanish

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal continue their campaign to make it back into the World Cup as the club takes on Azerbaijan in qualifying play. Portugal has gone 3-1-0 in its first four qualifying matches, sitting with 10 points in Group A, putting them in solid position for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo and Portugal are flying high after the newly signed Manchester United star netted two goals late to give his home country the win against Ireland last time out. The pair of goals also made Ronaldo the all-time leading scorer in the history of men’s international soccer. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has struggled, going 0-1-3 so far and sitting at the bottom of the group. Viewer beware: The English and Spanish broadcasts for Tuesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN and fuboTV.
WORLD
The Independent

Is Northern Ireland vs Switzerland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Northern Ireland face their biggest obstacle to a potential World Cup spot on Wednesday, as they face Switzerland in Group C.Assuming European champions Italy take care of business to top the group, second place and a play-off spot is the objective for Ian Baraclough’s men, who picked up their first win of the qualification campaign against Lithuania last week.It still leaves them fourth, three points behind second-placed Switzerland, who they play this week in Belfast and again next month on the road.Switzerland held Italy to a draw last time out, having already beaten Lithuania and Bulgaria in the group.Here’s everything...
SOCCER
Tom's Guide

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream — how to watch Champions League online

The Inter Milan vs Real Madrid live stream should be a highlight of Matchday 1 of the group stage of Champions League 2021/22 action. However, these two grand old teams both have major selection dilemmas ahead of the game, so it's anyone's guess how they actually line up. Inter Milan...
NFL
fourfourtwo.com

Andrea Radrizzani hopes to bring elite European football back to Leeds

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to bring European football to an expanded Elland Road inside three years. Radrizzani’s club are now in their second season back in the Premier League after finally ending a 16-year absence from the top flight by winning promotion from the Championship in 2020. Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea get their Champions League Group H campaign off and running on Tuesday night, as they host Russian outfit Zenit. The Blues head into the new season as reigning European champions and will be hoping to improve on their last defence of the crown. Back in the 2012/13 campaign they failed to qualify for the knockout stages - before going on to win the Europa League, to be fair.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Who will win the 2021/22 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

There was a time when the Champions League was always won by a team called Real Madrid. Not anymore. Even a three or four-goal first-leg cushion isn't enough in this competition. We've seen plenty of shocks in Europe over the years and this season promises to be no different, with any number of a handful of sides capable of lifting ol' Big Ears next summer.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Leicester City transfer news: Barcelona weigh up a bid for Youri Tielemans

Barcelona are considering an offer for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as Ronald Koeman continues to overhaul his squad. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Belgian international has two years remaining on his current contract and isn’t looking to extend his stay with the Foxes. In addition to Barcelona, he is reportedly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Who are the commentators for the game?

Tuesday night sees Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, as part of BT Sport's Champions League coverage. Two of the biggest teams in Europe, Bayern and Barca have 11 Champions League titles between them and a rich history of entertaining football. The last time these two sides met, the occasion certainly lived up to expectation, as Die Roten thrashed the Catalans 8-2 in the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel says Ben Chilwell is in contention to feature for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes Ben Chilwell is back “in the race” for regular action at Chelsea after a difficult summer. Chilwell’s last top-level appearance was Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City in Porto in May. The 24-year-old was part of England’s run to the Euro 2020 final but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Sheffield United sign midfielder Adlene Guedioura on one-year deal

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract. The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder, 35, is the Blades’ fifth new signing under manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Jokanovic told the club’s official website: “Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

And that brings our coverage of another busy day of football action to a close - and what an eventful one it has been too. Liverpool both won and lost against Leeds - three points in the bag but with Harvey Elliott set for a lengthy spell out - while Jose Mourinho reached his 1000th game with a late Roma win, before Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick to bolster Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE

