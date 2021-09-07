CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Master Your Money Bootcamp: Decide where to keep your money

By Tanza Loudenback
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h5pF_0bootk6f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xV6AJ_0bootk6f00

Business Insider

PeopleImages/Getty Images; Alyssa Powell/Insider

Welcome to the first week of the Master Your Money Bootcamp, where goals meet action . This week, we're deciding where to put the money we save and invest.

Exercise 1: Find the right accounts for your goals

If you want to work smarter and not necessarily harder to achieve your financial goals, you need to pay attention to where you're keeping your money. Savings and investments are often used interchangeably, especially when talking about retirement, but there's a crucial distinction when we're talking about financial accounts: Savings accounts are risk-free, and investment accounts have a sliding scale of inherent risk.

Choosing the right place to put money for a specific goal is just about as important as keeping up the habit of saving or investing.

The goal for this week: Identify the best accounts for each of your saving and investing goals.

1. By now you should have a list of financial goals . If you haven't already, figure out how many years you have to achieve each goal or make a big purchase - for example, if you want to retire at 65 and you're 25, you have 40 years to invest. Your timeline is really important when it comes to figuring out where to put the money you set aside for each goal because some accounts contain more risk than others. The general rule of thumb is this: The more time you have, the more risk you can technically take on.

2. Next, review your account options.

  • Savings : High-yield savings accounts , CDs , and money-market accounts are the best options for keeping your money safe and liquid (here's how they all compare ). If you tend to have a low risk tolerance, use these accounts for money you will use to fund a goal within the next five years. If you tend to have a higher risk tolerance, you may consider keeping money for goals expected to happen in the next three years in a savings account.
  • Retirement : This is the alphabet (and numbers) soup of investment accounts - 401(k)s, 403(b)s, Roth IRAs, traditional IRAs, and more. The IRS has designed these accounts to reward people with tax benefits in exchange for leaving their money to grow for many years. While IRA funds can be used for purposes other than retirement (like a down payment or educational expenses), it should be a last resort.
  • Taxable brokerage : These accounts are probably what you think of when someone says investing. When you deposit money into a brokerage account , you can buy and sell investments - index funds, stocks, bonds, and even crypto. Unlike a retirement account, you can withdraw your balance at any time without a penalty, but you'll owe capital gains taxes on any profits.

NOTE: These aren't the only types of accounts that exist. For example, you may need a 529 - a type of tax-advantaged investment account - if you're preparing to pay for a child's college education. Do some research on your own if your goal doesn't clearly fit into one of these categories.

3. Finally, match each of your goals with the right account. If you're actively saving for a car you want to buy next year, pick a high-yield savings account (some savings accounts allow you to separate your money into separate buckets so you don't have to open an entirely new account for each goal). Perhaps you've saved $10,000 toward a down payment to buy a house in at least five years - a brokerage account might appeal to you if you're flexible with your timeline and willing to stomach some risk.

As a reminder, here's what you'll accomplish in this month's Bootcamp (we'll link to each exercise as it goes live):

Master Your Money Bootcamp: Make a plan

  • Exercise 1: Find the right accounts for your goals
  • Exercise 2: Open the accounts you need
  • Exercise 3: Set up a system you don't have to micromanage
  • Exercise 4: Decide whether you need a professional's help
  • Virtual Live Event: Generational wealth

For each exercise, you'll get a detailed explanation of how to complete it and why it's important. Use the hashtags #MasterYourMoney and #MasterYourMoneyBootcamp to share your thoughts, progress, and connect with others across our Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram as you make your way through each exercise, then join us for the live events.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Retirement Daily

Five Benefits of Having a Taxable Brokerage Account

I recently had a very interesting conversation with a potential client on different types of accounts. She wasn’t clear on what a brokerage account was or why she’d need one, separate from her retirement accounts. She is maxing out her retirement accounts at work, has a few savings accounts in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneyweek.com

How to stop subscriptions becoming a drain on your money

Closed shops have led many people to discover the pleasures of regular deliveries of goodies. The trend endures, despite reopening. Barclaycard noted last month that “81% of UK households are signed-up to at least one subscription”, up from 65% a year before. Entertainment (such as video streaming services) is the biggest spending category, followed by food or meal boxes and technology.
ECONOMY
OZY

12 Surprising Places to Put Your Money

So you’ve got a little extra cash, but it’s sitting in your bank account doing absolutely nothing. You haven’t the time or, to be honest, the interest to dabble in the complicated world of stocks and shares. But with inflation rising, you feel like you should do something. In today’s...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootcamp#Savings Accounts#Capital Gains Tax#Linkedin
smartasset.com

Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home less than you would by investing your money elsewhere. Note that those who sell annuities often receive extremely high commissions for doing so, though. If you’re thinking about an annuity and crafting a retirement plan, consider speaking with a financial advisor.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thebalance.com

How To Save More Using a Vacation Savings Account

Between transportation, lodging, food, and activities, vacation costs can add up quickly. Vacations are meant to be fun, but penny-pinching and worrying about finances can put a damper on the whole trip. Using a credit card may be an option for some families, but taking on debt may ultimately add...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Augusta Free Press

Why eREITs are a better way to invest in real estate

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Real Estate Investment Trusts (eREITs) have fast emerged as the most attractive method to invest in real estate. These organizations have business models similar to mutual funds with a key difference. Instead of investing money in stocks traded in the open market, REITs purchase and manage real estate. You’ll purchase units in your chosen company and earn income without the need to own and supervise the investment. Should you check out the Fundrise review, you’ll learn that returns can be in the form of quarterly payments and capital earnings when the company liquidates the property.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
crossroadstoday.com

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. And the good news is that with the right strategy, you can achieve that goal. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
informnny.com

Money in Your Pocket: 9-13-21

"Help Wanted" is becoming a common sight nationwide. Rick Reagan joins Dan and Nicole to explain the rise in job openings and its impact on the economy going forward.
Motley Fool

Here's Where Dave Ramsey Says You Should Be Investing Your Money

Dave Ramsey has some important advice about where you should stash your cash. Investing your money is crucial to building wealth. But where, exactly, should you be putting your funds?. There are lots of opinions on the best types of accounts to use, but here's what financial expert Dave Ramsey...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Business Insider

232K+
Followers
16K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy