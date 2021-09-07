Mobile Digital Radiography(DR) Market Strong Performance, Outlook Positive | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.

