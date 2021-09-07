CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

GCMS football defeats Fisher 26-13 in HOIC Small Division debut

By Ross Brown
fordcountychronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFISHER — A football player making his first varsity start as a replacement for a team’s star running back isn’t likely to rush for 100-plus yards in the game and have four touchdowns. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley sophomore Ty Cribbett accomplished that Friday night, though, rushing for 161 yards as the Falcons...

fordcountychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: May play Sunday

Ryan is in uniform before Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. As are Calvin Ridley and Mike Davis. If the preceding is any indication, Ryan and the rest of Atlanta's first-team offense figure to see at least one possession and perhaps more than that as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.
NFL
Yardbarker

What did Matt Ryan think of Kyle Pitts' First Game?

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end were on the field for the first time together on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the Falcons, 32-9, running away with the game in the second half to spoil the debuts of head coach Arthur Smith and the hyped rookie tight end.
NFL
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalton Smith
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Underwhelming Week 1 effort

Ryan completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards. Playing the first official game of the post-Julio Jones era of his career, Ryan generated a rather sobering result in the blowout loss. The much ballyhooed connections with Calvin Ridley and rookie fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts never really materialized, either; while Ryan did connect with the duo on nine occasions, it was only for a total of 82 yards and no touchdowns. Ryan also took three sacks and was hit on nine occasions overall, a potentially foreboding sign for what may be to come for the Falcons offense this season. Ryan will look to dust himself off in time for a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Jalen Mayfield needs to be directed to the bench

Among the endless list of atrocities that was the Atlanta Falcons loss near the top of that list sits offensive guard Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield was incapable on Sunday and consistently beat and driven back into quarterback Matt Ryan. Mayfield appeared to be a college athlete over his skis attempting to...
NFL
Newsbug.info

Covington defeats North Vermillion in Football

The Covington football team traveled to North Vermillion on Friday, jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on to win a Wabash River Conference game by the score of 60-40. In interviews after the contest concluded with the head coaches from both teams, it was hard to tell the winning from the losing coach as both gave credit to their teams offensively yet with each saying they should not have given up as many points as they did defensively.
COVINGTON, IN
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons were a dumpster fire in week one loss

The Atlanta Falcons lost 32-6 in a complete and utter beat down against the Eagles. To call the game a dumpster fire doesn’t convey just how poorly this game went. Both sides of the ball were underwhelming and absolutely dominated in the trenches. Jalen Hurts picked apart the Falcons defense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hoic Small Division#Bunnies#Gcms Eureka#Tremont Tri Valley
Yardbarker

Fantasy Football Preview: Falcons vs. Eagles

NFL football is back, which means fantasy football is back too. The Eagles open the season on the road against the Falcons as 3.5-point underdogs, which means it should be a close game. In this NFC Week 1 clash, there will be plenty of players to monitor for both teams. We cover the Falcons here, but this fantasy advice is for the game as a whole, so these recommendations will include both teams!
NFL
USA Today

Matt Ryan vs. Jalen Hurts: Passing charts from Week 1

The Falcons were dominated by the Eagles in a 32-6 loss to kick off the season on Sunday. We’ll see what kind of adjustments head coach Arthur Smith makes in Week 2, but quarterback play is something that has to be more efficient. Matt Ryan didn’t have a great game, plus there were some key drops and really poor offensive line play which limited the offense as a whole.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Eagles: Who was the offensive player of the game?

Here’s the thing: we try to put together a series of articles that all of you can look forward to. Articles you can count on during the season. This is one of those. Unfortunately. Atlanta has made it sure that this will be the most difficult thing I write all...
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons defensive woes continue in home opener

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) in action during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. As the adage goes, the more things change, the more...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Falcons release updated depth chart ahead of road game vs. Buccaneers

Week 1 is officially in the books, as we now turn our sights to Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons definitely didn’t get off to the start we all hoped they would, and now we can only look forward in hopes to see a different outcome in the upcoming games. On Sunday, the Falcons will travel south and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be a tough game to bounce back in.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy