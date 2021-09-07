CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to campaign for Newsom in California 'early next week'

By Nick Niedzwiadek
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcL0Z_0bootFwG00
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a "Stop the Republican Recall" rally. | David McNew/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to California sometime next week to campaign in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Last week Newsom said the president would stump on his behalf , though he did not specify when Biden would do so. Psaki did not say when the president would be traveling to the state but alluded to further information on the trip “later today.”

Biden is expected to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks later this week before spending the remainder of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del., according to an itinerary sent out by the White House Tuesday morning. That leaves only a small window of time to campaign ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote.

The White House had previously committed to drumming up support for Newsom, but those plans were complicated by the tumultuous final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Vice President Kamala Harris nixed plans to hold a rally with her home-state governor following the fatal attack in Kabul last month that killed 13 American service members. She is now scheduled to hold an event with Newsom in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, according to the governor’s campaign team.

Democrats in California have been working to combat a lack of enthusiasm about the anti-recall vote, wary of a repeat of the 2003 recall when Democratic then-Gov. Gray Davis was removed and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Newsom’s supporters were buoyed by a survey released last week by the Public Policy Institute of California that showed 58 percent of likely voters rejecting the recall, compared to 39 percent supporting the effort.

Comments / 268

David Hill
7d ago

good then maybe that will guarantee that he loses. did you know that after the first of January you won't be able to buy bacon in California. that is a true fact look it up for yourself. California is a joke.

Reply(16)
134
Vlc
7d ago

Oust Newsome !! Save California !! All these Blunders and mistakes are anti American and intentional .. Down with the Democrat Party !!

Reply(2)
89
Donna Kelly
7d ago

Biden got that the demented president sides with opening southern border wider. Newsome will continue his do as I say not as I do.

Reply(3)
65
