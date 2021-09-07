Biden to campaign for Newsom in California 'early next week'

Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a "Stop the Republican Recall" rally. | David McNew/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to California sometime next week to campaign in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Last week Newsom said the president would stump on his behalf , though he did not specify when Biden would do so. Psaki did not say when the president would be traveling to the state but alluded to further information on the trip “later today.”

Biden is expected to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks later this week before spending the remainder of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del., according to an itinerary sent out by the White House Tuesday morning. That leaves only a small window of time to campaign ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote.

The White House had previously committed to drumming up support for Newsom, but those plans were complicated by the tumultuous final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Vice President Kamala Harris nixed plans to hold a rally with her home-state governor following the fatal attack in Kabul last month that killed 13 American service members. She is now scheduled to hold an event with Newsom in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, according to the governor’s campaign team.

Democrats in California have been working to combat a lack of enthusiasm about the anti-recall vote, wary of a repeat of the 2003 recall when Democratic then-Gov. Gray Davis was removed and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Newsom’s supporters were buoyed by a survey released last week by the Public Policy Institute of California that showed 58 percent of likely voters rejecting the recall, compared to 39 percent supporting the effort.