Ex-Dividend Date Insight: MDU Resources Gr
On August 12, 2021, MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders. MDU Resources Gr also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for MDU Resources Gr is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.21, equating to a dividend yield of 2.56% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
