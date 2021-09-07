Overlooking Sanctuary Cove, spectacular Hingham home for sale for $4.1 million
Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot, this spectacular custom home offers a tranquil setting overlooking Sanctuary Cove Pond and a home marked by inimitable style and elegance. Set back from the street behind a dignified gate and a wide swath of verdant lawn, the property sweeps down a gentle slope at the rear to the cove, offering serene views of the landscape that change with the seasons.
