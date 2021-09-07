CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC COUNTY At 1041 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cleveland, or 9 miles south of Manitowoc, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, Newton, Spring Valley, Clover and Louis Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Cleveland, WI
City
Kiel, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
City
Spring Valley, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Radar

Comments / 0

Community Policy