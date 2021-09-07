CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore Deep Network Explainability Using an App

Cover picture for the articleThis repository creates an app for understanding network predictions for image classification (UNPIC). UNPIC is an app which can be used to explore the predictions of an image classification network using several deep learning visualization techniques. Using the app, you can:. Investigate network predictions and misclassifications with occlusion sensitivity, Grad-CAM,...

