Seahawks slight favorites against Colts for Week 1 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks will kick off their 2021 season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. With only a few days to go before the game, odds have been released. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by 2.5 points against Indianapolis.

The Colts lead the all-time series between these teams 7-5. The Seahawks won their last matchup handily, though. In October of 2017, they blasted Indy by a score of 46-18, led by three total touchdowns from Russell Wilson and another by Bobby Wagner.

As for Sunday’s game, this should be a quality matchup between two 2020 playoff teams. Indianapolis went 11-5 last season and lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round. Meanwhile, Seattle went 12-4 before getting bounced by the LA Rams, also in the wild card round.

