Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MANITOWOC COUNTY At 1041 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cleveland, or 9 miles south of Manitowoc, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, Kiel, Newton, Spring Valley, Clover and Louis Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH