Franklin County Commissioners commit nearly $2 million for loans, grants for minority firms
Franklin County Commissioners approved nearly $2 million Tuesday in financial assistance to minority-owned businesses, and another $1.5 million in rental assistance funding. Just over $1 million is being earmarked for grants to help small businesses still struggling as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another $950,000 will go toward low-interest loans to assist businesses that have been unable to secure conventional financing for new or expanding operations.www.dispatch.com
