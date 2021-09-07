“Some Things Are Just Timeless!” Cousin Brucie’s Palisades Park Reunion Concert LIVE! at the PNC Bank Arts Center
Even though it’s a sweltering, muggy Thursday, August 26, 2021 evening, music lovers of all ages brave the heat at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ to attend Cousin Brucie’s Palisades Park Reunion Concert, a free event presented by the Garden State Arts Foundation. Featuring classic music from artists who entertained audiences at NJ’s Palisades Amusement Park back in the 1960s, tonight’s show — hosted by 77-WABC radio DJ Bruce “Cousin Brucie” Morrow — is slated to star such beloved performers as Tony Orlando, Bobby Rydell, and The Capris.www.newjerseystage.com
