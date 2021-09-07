“Some Things Are Just Timeless!” Cousin Brucie’s Palisades Park Reunion Concert LIVE! at the PNC Bank Arts Center

“We were fearless orphans looking back and destroying all these ghosts” is the quote that The New Blockheads as a private case, a feature length documentary film by Lana Berndl, opens with. The film follows Sergei Spirikhin, a former member of the idealistic group of performance artists called The New Blockheads, as he performs various works of art around the city of Vienna. The New Blockheads as a private case will be playing at the Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 19.

