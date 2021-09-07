CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Understanding the Deadlines for a Workers' Compensation Claim

Employees who sustain on-the-job injuries may suffer short-term and long-term effects. In some cases, it is possible for these injuries to affect individuals for the rest of their lives. When a work-related injury causes life-changing damage, whether that be physically, emotionally, financially, or all of the above, the employee can pursue a workers’ compensation claim through their employer. A skilled attorney can assist injured employees in recovering maximum benefits to help the victim adequately recover and protect their legal rights.

