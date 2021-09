Revolver has teamed with Black Label Society for an exclusive 2LP vinyl edition of Doom Crew Inc. on "grey/black/white tri-color" wax. Grab yours before they're gone!. For over two decades, Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society cohorts have been cranking out rip-roaring heavy metal at a mind-boggling clip. The L.A. group released an album almost every year throughout the 2000s, and although their output has become a bit more sporadic over the last decade, the quality hasn't dipped one bit.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO