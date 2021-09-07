CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

VMAs 2021: Date, Nominees and Host Revealed

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat are among the multi-award nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

Checking in with Doja Cat: VMAs Host, Performer and 5-Time Nominee

She grew up watching Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj crush it on the VMAs. Now it's her turn. "I know as much as you know," Doja Cat tells Billboard cheekily while discussing her upcoming hosting gig at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Billboard

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

This will mark the first time in VMAs history that the host was nominated for video of the year that same year. Doja Cat is set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer/rapper was previously announced as a performer on the show, which is set to air live from Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
MUSIC
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Viewers disappointed after Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and others fail to appear

The red carpet portion of the 2021 Met Gala has officially concluded, leaving many viewers wondering why past icons such as Blake Lively and Lady Gaga were not in attendance.On Monday, hundreds of Hollywood’s elite arrived on the iconic stairs of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to pay homage to the 2021 theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”While notable attendees included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also making an appearance on the red carpet, many viewers were disappointed to find that there were also many unexplained absences.According to Twitter,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Shakira
Person
Lorde
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Wizkid
Person
Bruno Mars
femalefirst.co.uk

Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna stunned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21) with a surprise performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City in a dominatrix-style outfit. Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21). The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at...
MUSIC
washingtonnewsday.com

Who Will Perform at the VMAs in 2021?

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 12th, 2021. The annual awards presentation boasts a star-studded lineup of nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as a number of celebrities who attend and present. Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Ariana...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Lorde ditches her upcoming MTV VMAs performance

It’s been announced that Lorde will no longer be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. Lorde was set to perform alongside Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo. Other A-list names slated to take to the stage include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Kacey Musgraves.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Direction#American#Coco#Grande Artist#Selena Gomez Bleachers#Bts#Choreography#Lumpens Cardi B Video#Wap#Normani Ft#H E R Ft
Parade

See the Fashion and Fun From the 2021 MTV VMAs!

The 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, takes place live on Sunday night from Barclays Center in New York City, and it will be an event worth turning into as the must-see lineup of performers includes Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Barker and Twenty One Pilots, with Barker and Kelly performing the world premiere of their new single “papercuts.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, with Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Travis Scott among those crowned winners at this year’s ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was hosted by Doja Cat, who also performed her singles ‘Be Like This and ‘You Right’, and took home the award for Best Collaboration with her SZA-featuring single ‘Kiss Me More’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber & More Record-Setters at 2021 VMAs

Lil Nas X co-directed the envelope-pushing "Montero" with Tanu Muino. It’s just the third video of the year winner to be directed or co-directed by the artist, following Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” (which she directed by herself) and Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” (which he co-directed with Dave Meyers and Dave Free).
CELEBRITIES
99.1 WFMK

2021 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, and we couldn't be happier for the artist who took home the Moon Person trophy for Video of the Year!. Justin Bieber had the most nominations this year with an impressive seven nominations, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion was the second most nominated artist with six nods, the majority of which recognized her smash hit "WAP" alongside Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Official MTV VMAs Swag Bag Going to Nominees, Performers and Presenters

It’s no secret that the lifestyle of the rich and famous involve getting hoards of free stuff, and at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, some attendees will be showered with gifts whether or not they take home a Moon Man. MTV’s Suz-Anna Vardakas and Backstage Creations, the Santa Monica-based company that originated the luxury gifting suite concept, are responsible for the official awards show gift box that will be given to this year’s nominees, performers and presenters. Hosted by Doja Cat (who was last year’s Best New Artist and is also up for several awards), the 2021 MTV VMAs takes...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
566K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy