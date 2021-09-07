CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Whitmer calls on legislature to repeal Michigan's 1930s law criminalizing abortion

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5oHZ_0booq4Ct00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on the state legislature to pass legislation repealing Michigan's 1930s law criminalizing abortion.

The law is currently not in effect because of Roe v. Wade.

“Recently, Texas passed a new, extreme anti-choice law that puts people’s lives at risk, and threatens healthcare workers," Whitmer said in a statement. "The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the comprehensive healthcare they need. It is a gross violation of the constitutional right to choose, and the Court’s decision to allow it to stay in place sets the United States on a dangerous path towards overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Unfortunately, there are more cases based on equally extreme state laws awaiting action in the Supreme Court that would completely overturn Roe v. Wade. If the court’s decision in the Texas case is any indication, a majority of justices are willing to throw out the constitutional right to choose that has been in place for 48 years and repeatedly upheld for decades.

“In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing healthcare providers who offer comprehensive care and essential reproductive services. Thankfully, that dangerous, outdated law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, but, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe, that Michigan law and others like it may go back into effect in dozens of states, disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities."

State Senator Erika Geiss' introduced a bill that would repeal the law.

"I have always stood with those fighting for their right to choose, and I will not stop now. I will stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs," Whitmer said.

Comments / 2

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. The plan is largely tied to vaccine mandates through businesses and would affect about about 100 million Americans. It’s a 6-point plan that relies on two executive orders.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
NBC News

Supreme Court vote on Texas abortion law allows a ban without mentioning Roe v. Wade

Just before midnight Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court made official its decision not to block a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state. The court’s brief order ushers in a new era in the war on abortions rights by approving a novel legal tactic that undermines women’s ability to secure their constitutional right to end a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.
TEXAS STATE
Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Michigan Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: To stop the Texas abortion law, Congress has to act

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News-Virginian

With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm. Reproductive rights are especially relevant in the race for lieutenant governor, where the winner—either Republican Winsome Sears or Democrat Hala Ayala—would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox7austin.com

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will 'eliminate all rapists'

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott said Texas will work to "eliminate all rapists" in order to prevent victims from having to carry an attackers’ baby. The statement was made during a press briefing Tuesday morning in response to a question about Senate Bill 8, also known as the Heartbeat Act.
TEXAS STATE
wsgw.com

Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on “shadow docket”

Washington — Immigration, COVID-19 restrictions, voting rules and abortion are just some of the hot-button issues that have garnered the Supreme Court’s attention over the last few months, but not through its regular process of exhaustive written briefs, oral arguments and, finally, a signed opinion of the court. Instead, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
WLNS

Whitmer calls for pro-choice legislation in wake of Texas’ abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for the state legislature to pass legislation that would repeal Michigan’s 1930s law criminalizing abortion. The 1930 law is currently not valid because of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. Repealing the law would ensure that the right to...
TEXAS STATE
Bangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mhsmentor.com

Texas abortion ban unconstitutional

Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL

What the Supreme Court's inaction means for the future of Roe v. Wade

CNN — The Supreme Court early on Wednesday allowed Texas' six-week abortion ban to go into effect despite the fact that it violates Roe v. Wade, the landmark opinion -- still on the books -- that legalized abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
WADE, NC
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy