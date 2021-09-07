ABG continues supporting community with charitable Dragon Boat event

The Bayer Fund is kicking of the 2022 America’s Farmers Grow Communities program and announces they have increased the doubling cap and made it even easier for farmers to find the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. For 2022, the Bayer Fund will double the individual donations to $5,000, up from the $2,500 in previous years. “In addition to increasing the individual donation amounts in 2022, we’re excited to evolve Grow Communities to make it easier for farmers to take part,” says President, Al Mitchell. “Over the years, we’ve heard from countless farmers and Grow Communities recipients about the ways the donations have made a positive impact across rural America. For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition.” In 2013, local farmers, Ron and Renee Fricke made a donation to St. Anthony Regional Hospital in support of their Spiritual Endowment. St. Anthony Foundation Director, Trish Roberts, says they appreciate the Frickes and Grow Communities for their generous support. “This is a great way for our agricultural supporters to easily support St. Anthony with the charitable dollars already set aside by the Bayer Fund,” she says. Since its inception, America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $60 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations. More information and enrollment details can be found through the contact points included below.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO