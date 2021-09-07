CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABG continues supporting community with charitable Dragon Boat event

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-strong team from A B Graphic International (ABG) is taking part in the annual York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge, held on the River Ouse on September 12. The team, aptly named the "Average Boating Gang," will be raising funds for Bridlington CYP, a Bridlington-based charity that provides a wide range of sports, activities and opportunities for all within the local community, regardless of economic background.

