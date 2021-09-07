CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Images: Just Don't Mess with Dog

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we took a look at a sneak preview for "Rendition" (from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews), this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11. That's when they dropped the ten-to hint that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog would be reuniting with Leah (Lynn Collins) from the S10E18 "Find Me." Right away, the good news quickly fell away with the realization that Leah's been a bit busy over the years, and that included joining the Reapers. So while the reunion may be sweet, the preview images below show us that it will also be brief as Daryl gets some serious working-over by the other Reapers. And while we want Daryl to be okay and make it to the long-running series' finish line? If anyone messes with Dog then there's going to be the kind of riot that would make Beta's horde look like a friendly little get-together.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

Went back The Walking Dead! The AMC series has already broadcast the first episode of its final season through its streaming service and is already beginning to generate debates with what has been seen. It was the kickoff to close a story that has been on television for more than a decade, a time in which it garnered millions of fans around the world, who watched how Negan showed his darker side again.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why We Think [Spoiler] Is One of ‘The Walking Dead’ Reapers

Saying that the introduction of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) only canon love interest, Leah (Lynn Collins), was a controversial moment in Walking Dead history would be a vast, vast understatement. The fact that it happened in a pandemic “bonus episode”? Baffling. How it undermined potential relationships with either Carol (Melissa McBride) or Connie (Lauren Ridloff)? Confusing. How Leah just disappeared by the end of the episode, and Daryl never mentioned her during the Whisperer conflict or at any other point in time? Mind-boggling.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Lynn Collins
gamerevolution.com

Does Daryl die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The final season of The Walking Dead has started airing, and that means all bets are off when it comes to character deaths. As such, fans are worried that Daryl may die in The Walking Dead Season 11. He’s one of the longest surviving cast members, and it’s obvious that the writers aren’t going to let everyone make it through the finale alive. We’ll take a look at Daryl’s chances of survival below.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Jadis makes her first appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer

Ever since the blending of worlds between the shows of The Walking Dead universe became a thing, viewers have been speculating over potential crossovers. Now, AMC has not only confirmed a new crossover but provided a new trailer detailing it. The Civic Republic Military (or CRM group) is a secretive...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Declassifies The Reapers' Real Name and Origins

The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers and reveals the origins of the killer company commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster). Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." When we first saw the enemy group hunting The Wardens leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who was marked by Pope sometime before the events of Season 10, they sent a ghillie-suited sniper (Mike Whinnet) after Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) before attacking their Meridian-bound group on the road. After Daryl reunites with Leah (Lynn Collins), his ex-turned-enemy as a soldier in Pope's unit, it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as he's captured by the masked marauders that Maggie's people came to fear as the Reapers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Dog#Amc#Javascript#Meridian#Whisperers#Unforthcoming
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Rendition new cast members with photos

Just because The Walking Dead is in its final season doesn’t mean it won’t be adding new characters. We have seen some new ones come and go already, only 3 episodes in. The fourth episode, “Rendition,” will air Sunday, September 14, and you can expect to see more new faces.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead - Hunted - Review

The Walking Dead “Hunted” was written by Vivian Tse and directed by Frederick E.O. Toye. The title refers to both storylines – the Reapers hunting and the hunting for the horses. The episode carries on directly from the previous one with Maggie’s (Lauren Cohen) group trying to escape from the Reapers. We pretty quickly lose all the red shirts so that Maggie will be forced to team up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Callan McAuliffe (Alden) is terrific in this episode, and it’s a shame that the show once again only highlights an actor in order to kill him off – as seems likely. The episode also gives us some insight into what’s happening back at Alexandria. I have a LOT to say about their ridiculous horse scenes. I can only imagine the wranglers rolling their eyes when they heard what the script called for the horses to do. Animals are notoriously difficult to work with, and I hope these horses were particularly so as a protest for the ridiculousness they were forced to be part of…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5 spoilers: More on Maggie, Negan

After some installments that were a little more focused on specific characters, The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5 is going to be far-reaching. Just think about all of the different stories they are bringing to the table here! You’re going to get something big for Aaron and Carol, Maggie and Negan have to find a way to survive (together, no less), and you’ll also get an update on things at the Commonwealth.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Just Teased This Fan-Favorite’s Return

The Walking Dead is reaching its end with its eleventh season, with the long-running series’ final run clocking in at a super-sized 24 episodes. With only three weeks having gone by so far, we’ve still got a long way to go before it’s time to call it a day, but fans are already wondering how things are going to wrap up. Right now, the season is moving forward with fresh storylines, like the introduction of a new threat called the Reapers. But a moment in the latest episode teased that the show could start to look back, too, with the return of one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters.
TV SERIES
bleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Trailer: Pollyanna McIntosh Joins S02

It was only a matter of time until all of the CRM dots got connected throughout the TWDU, and it appears that starts in a big way in October when Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis joins the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond for its second & final season. "I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October," said McIntosh in a statement when the news was first released. Let the "Rick Grimes" talk begin… now! Because as you're about to see, Jadis appears to be buying into CRM lock, stock, and smoking barrel.
RICHMOND, VA
ComicBook

Pope Invokes the Wrath of God on The Walking Dead

"God is angry. I'm angry. Make them feel our wrath," seethes Pope (Ritchie Coster) when stepping out of the shadows on The Walking Dead. The leader of the Reapers who "marked" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Season 10, Pope makes his Walking Dead debut when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog see a familiar face and get taken to Meridian in "Rendition." Sunday's Season 11 Episode 4, now streaming early on AMC+, unmasks the Reapers as Coster (True Detective, Happy!, The Flight Attendant) and his elite squad of killers put Daryl to the ultimate test.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Reapers Could Do Some Legit Damage in 'The Walking Dead'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on the television series The Walking Dead. It's rare for a storyline in The Walking Dead to be totally original and not stem from the comics. So when the Reapers were introduced in Season 11, it led to lots of questions among viewers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy