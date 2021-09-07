The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Images: Just Don't Mess with Dog

The Walking Dead “Hunted” was written by Vivian Tse and directed by Frederick E.O. Toye. The title refers to both storylines – the Reapers hunting and the hunting for the horses. The episode carries on directly from the previous one with Maggie’s (Lauren Cohen) group trying to escape from the Reapers. We pretty quickly lose all the red shirts so that Maggie will be forced to team up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Callan McAuliffe (Alden) is terrific in this episode, and it’s a shame that the show once again only highlights an actor in order to kill him off – as seems likely. The episode also gives us some insight into what’s happening back at Alexandria. I have a LOT to say about their ridiculous horse scenes. I can only imagine the wranglers rolling their eyes when they heard what the script called for the horses to do. Animals are notoriously difficult to work with, and I hope these horses were particularly so as a protest for the ridiculousness they were forced to be part of…

