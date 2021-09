A Ramsey County court has asked the state of Minnesota to suspend Rep. John Thompson's driver's license for failing to pay a fine associated with his July 4 traffic citation. Thompson, a St. Paul Democrat, sparked a summer of controversies when he accused a police sergeant of racially profiling him in an early morning traffic stop in St. Paul. Thompson reportedly was pulled over because he did not have a front license plate and cited for driving under suspension. Although the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the lawmaker was issued a Minnesota driver's license this month, Thompson presented a Wisconsin license at the time of the stop.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO