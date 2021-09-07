Gresham student wins statewide calendar art contest

Sixth grader Tiel Morgan's artwork selected out of 1,327 entries from around Oregon

Butler Creek Elementary student Tiel Morgan was selected as one of 13 winners in a statewide Calendar Art Contest sponsored by the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (AITC). The winners were announced on Friday Aug. 27 at the Oregon State Fair.

Morgan's piece was selected out of 1,327 entries from kindergarten to six grade students from all around Oregon. The prompt for this year's competition was to showcase Oregon's diverse agricultural and natural resources.

Morgan's drawing depicted a farmers market and will be used for the calendar's September page.

"I like going to the farmer's markets because there are a lot of food choices there and the environment is fun and upbeat," Morgan said. "I like the colors, the people and the pets that I see at the farmer's market. I love to sample the food there."

The young artist has been sharing her artwork for a while, even placing some of her pieces in other art shows.

"I have been in a few art shows, I have been in the Gresham Council Chambers art show three times and I also take art classes," Morgan said.

The 13 students selected received a $50 gift card and a certificate to commemorate their award winning art. Morgan plans to use her winnings to buy more art supplies.

All of the 13 pieces will be displayed on the AITC website and at the Oregon State Fair in Salem, which runs through Sept 6.

The Oregon AITC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students grow in their knowledge of agriculture, the environment, and natural resources.