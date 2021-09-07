CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hooded Assailants Beat Gay Man, Carve 'F****t' on His Buttock: Report

By Samantha Lock
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 20-year-old was viciously attacked when the men reportedly forced their way into his home on Sunday afternoon.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sunnysidepost.com

Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges for Anti-Gay Attack in LIC

A man who allegedly punched two 19-year-old men in an apparent anti-gay attack on a subway train in Long Island City in July has been collared by police. Jonathan Santos, 33, was arrested Tuesday for the attack – in which he also allegedly struck a woman who tried to stop the beat down.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Gay man ‘subjected to homophobic attack’ in Madrid says injuries were consensual

A Spanish man who said a masked gang assaulted him with a knife in central Madrid and carved a homophobic slur into one of his buttocks has now told police that his injuries were consensual.The alleged attack, which the 20-year-old initially claimed happened in the Malasaña neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon, came amid a sharp increase in hate crimes across the country – and just two months after 24-year-old Samuel Luiz, a gay man, was beaten to death in the northern city of A Coruña.Spanish LGBT+ groups responded by organising a wave of protests to take place last night (Wednesday 8...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
wnky.com

Report: Man accused of beating his son while 2 other men watched

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is accused of beating his son while two other men are accused of watching the beating take place as one of the two men filmed it. Nesean Quintez Darvin, 25, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree criminal abuse, according to his arrest citation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox5ny.com

Man arrested after violent, anti-gay robbery in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - A man is facing multiple hate crime charges after a violent, anti-gay robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The NYPD says it has arrested Jonathan Carter, 31, of Brooklyn, in connection to the incident. According to authorities, just after 2 a.m. on September 4, two victims, a 36-year-old man, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

Algerian Journalist Ordered Held In Custody

An Algerian journalist from a local French-language newspaper has been remanded in custody, accused of belonging to a terrorist organisation and spreading false information, a lawyer and rights group said. A judge in Sidi M'hamed district of Algiers on Tuesday evening ordered Liberte journalist Mohamed Mouloudj to be placed in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Gay Man#Gay Men#Cctv#European#Spanish#The Civil Guard#El Pais
kion546.com

Gunmen storm Nigerian jail to break out more than 200 prisoners

At least 240 prisoners have escaped in a prison break in Nigeria’s north-central Kogi State after gunmen carried out a blitz attack on the facility, prison authorities said Monday. A spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said in a statement the correctional facility in Kogi’s Kabba district came under fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
talesbuzz.com

Man faces attempted murder charge in anti-gay attack in NYC

A Brooklyn man is facing a slew of hate crime charges — and an attempted murder rap — for allegedly assaulting and robbing two men while making anti-gay statements at a Bushwick bodega, authorities said. Jonathan Carter, 31, was busted Wednesday in connection to the attack on the men, 36...
BROOKLYN, NY
850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Google
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
Cumberland Times-News

City man charged in Gay Street homicide

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A city man remained jailed Sunday following his arrest Friday minutes after he allegedly killed a woman with a homemade machete in a Gay Street apartment, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. Travis Allen Duckworth, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death...
CUMBERLAND, MD
KIMT

Rochester man going to prison for beating his wife with a hammer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly beating a woman to death with a hammer is sending a Rochester man to prison. Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years behind bars, with credit for 855 days already served. Kinyanjui was found guilty in July of first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
566K+
Followers
59K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy