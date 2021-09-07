CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams top Week 1 wide receiver rankings

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116yE0_0boopYJz00
Tyreek Hill, of the Kansas City Chiefs (R), my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 1, faces the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

Justin Jefferson, D.K. Metcalf, Robert Woods, Keenan Allen and Tyler Lockett round out my top 10 options for Week 1.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tyreek Hill remains one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver starts this season with a juicy matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

I expect Hill to score at least one touchdown and total more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a lopsided Chiefs victory. He is my top wide receiver for the week and an elite season-long option.

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals is my No. 3 wide receiver for Week 1. The Cardinals battle the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. The Titans allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position in 2020 and could struggle to contain the Cardinals playmakers to start their 2021 campaign.

Hopkins totaled the second-most targets in the NFL and averaged 10 looks per game last season. He is in line to post another elite campaign and should compete for the title of the best wide receiver in fantasy football.

Look for Hopkins to total at least 10 catches and eclipse the 100-yard mark against the Titans.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tyler Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals roster several other capable pass catchers, but I like Boyd as a better fantasy option than teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 1.

The Bengals face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Vikings allowed the second-most touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2020. Look for the Bengals get plenty of red zone opportunities in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

Boyd is my No. 18 option and can be used as a WR3 in leagues that feature at least 14 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers is my No. 22 wide receiver for Week 1. The 49ers face the Detroit Lions, who allowed the third-most receiving yards and fantasy points to the position last season.

The Lions likely will attempt to shut down the 49ers' running game in this matchup, which should lead to some explosive play-action sequences. Look for Aiyuk to score in what should be an easy 49ers victory.

DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles is one of my favorite rookies this season. The No. 37 option in my season-long wide receiver rankings sits at No. 25 in my Week 1 rankings.

Look for the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons to light up the scoreboard in Week 1. The Falcons allowed the most fantasy points and receiving yards to wide receivers last season.

Smith and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are each set up to produce solid fantasy football outings in their 2021 debuts.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CLE

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at NO

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at TEN

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CIN

7. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at IND

8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at WAS

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at IND

11. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. ARI

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. LAC

13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NYJ

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

15. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. ARI

16. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at LAR

18. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN

19. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CIN

20. Corey Davis, New York Jets at CAR

21. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. GB

22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DET

23. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at NYG

24. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. NYJ

25. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL

26. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at NYG

27. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DEN

28. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at KC

29. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. JAX

30. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CLE

31. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN

32. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at LV

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

34. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at DET

35. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NE

36. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

37. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. SEA

38. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at KC

39. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NE

40. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

41. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at TEN

42. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at WAS

43. Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL

44. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BAL

45. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN

46. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. DEN

47. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. MIA

48. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BAL

49. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

50. Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions vs. SF

