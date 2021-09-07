Fantasy football: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.
Justin Jefferson, D.K. Metcalf, Robert Woods, Keenan Allen and Tyler Lockett round out my top 10 options for Week 1.
Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.
Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:
TOP SHELF
Tyreek Hill remains one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver starts this season with a juicy matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.
I expect Hill to score at least one touchdown and total more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a lopsided Chiefs victory. He is my top wide receiver for the week and an elite season-long option.
DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals is my No. 3 wide receiver for Week 1. The Cardinals battle the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. The Titans allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position in 2020 and could struggle to contain the Cardinals playmakers to start their 2021 campaign.
Hopkins totaled the second-most targets in the NFL and averaged 10 looks per game last season. He is in line to post another elite campaign and should compete for the title of the best wide receiver in fantasy football.
Look for Hopkins to total at least 10 catches and eclipse the 100-yard mark against the Titans.
SNEAKY PLAYS
Tyler Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals roster several other capable pass catchers, but I like Boyd as a better fantasy option than teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 1.
The Bengals face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Cincinnati.
The Vikings allowed the second-most touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2020. Look for the Bengals get plenty of red zone opportunities in what should be a high-scoring matchup.
Boyd is my No. 18 option and can be used as a WR3 in leagues that feature at least 14 teams.
LONGSHOTS
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers is my No. 22 wide receiver for Week 1. The 49ers face the Detroit Lions, who allowed the third-most receiving yards and fantasy points to the position last season.
The Lions likely will attempt to shut down the 49ers' running game in this matchup, which should lead to some explosive play-action sequences. Look for Aiyuk to score in what should be an easy 49ers victory.
DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles is one of my favorite rookies this season. The No. 37 option in my season-long wide receiver rankings sits at No. 25 in my Week 1 rankings.
Look for the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons to light up the scoreboard in Week 1. The Falcons allowed the most fantasy points and receiving yards to wide receivers last season.
Smith and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are each set up to produce solid fantasy football outings in their 2021 debuts.
Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CLE
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at NO
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at TEN
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CIN
7. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at IND
8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at WAS
10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at IND
11. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans vs. ARI
12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. LAC
13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NYJ
14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI
15. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. ARI
16. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
17. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at LAR
18. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
19. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CIN
20. Corey Davis, New York Jets at CAR
21. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. GB
22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DET
23. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at NYG
24. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. NYJ
25. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL
26. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at NYG
27. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DEN
28. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at KC
29. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. JAX
30. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CLE
31. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
32. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at LV
33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
34. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at DET
35. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NE
36. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
37. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. SEA
38. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at KC
39. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NE
40. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU
41. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at TEN
42. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at WAS
43. Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL
44. Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BAL
45. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
46. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. DEN
47. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. MIA
48. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BAL
49. Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
50. Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions vs. SF
