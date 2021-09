Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) decreased by 3.55% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Coty has. Based on Coty's financial statement as of August 26, 2021, long-term debt is at $5.40 billion and current debt is at $24.20 million, amounting to $5.43 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $253.50 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $5.17 billion.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO