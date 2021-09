WWE has made a slight change to the new ring name being used by top prospect Parker Boudreaux. We noted late last week how Parker had been assigned “Gunnar Harland” as his new WWE NXT ring name. In an update, the former college football star took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that “Gunnar” has been dropped from his name. He is now being called just Harland.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO