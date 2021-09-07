CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaport Feature: Polkadog Bakery

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0eqc_0boopQGB00

Founded in Boston

Have you ever wondered what pet paradise would look like? Polkadog Bakery in Seaport is our best guess. Between the giant glass jars full of gourmet treats that line their countertops and the barrels that overflow with colorful chew toys, Polkadog Bakery is quite literally the physical manifestation of your pet’s dreams. Polkadog offers everything from dry food to winter jackets for both dogs and cats. Whether you take your fluffy friend along for the ride, or just bring some snacks home, you’re sure to be the best pet parent in the ‘Port if you stop at Polkadog.

Visit Polkadog at 119 Seaport Blvd and learn more here.

Store Hours

Monday-Sunday from 10:30AM-7PM.

