Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

By Howard Smith
 7 days ago
  • Nio has plans in place to double current production capacity.

What happened

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) concerned investors with a recent cut in guidance due to supply chain constraints. But comments from the vice minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that were reported over the weekend gave shares a boost Tuesday morning. After rising as much as 3.7% early today, Nio shares were still almost 3% higher as of 11:05 a.m. EDT.

So what

At an industry conference hosted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, Xin Guobin said that the world's largest automotive market is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles in the first eight months of 2021 compared to 2020, Reuters reported. He said sales of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel-cell EVs should hit 1.7 million through August 2021, compared to 600,000 in the same prior-year period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGZoq_0boopOjx00
Nio expects sales of its ET7 luxury electric sedan to begin in early 2022. Image source: Nio.

Now what

Xin also said overall auto sales in China should grow 10% through August to more than 16 million, compared to the comparable period last year. He added that Chinese authorities will improve recent supply issues of crucial metals.

That's good news for Nio, which just lowered its outlook for vehicle deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 due to supply chain constraints. The company has renewed a manufacturing agreement with its state-owned partner through 2024, with plans to double capacity. Nio also has three new products it plans to launch in 2022, including the ET7 luxury electric sedan.

Investors today are taking the comments from the Chinese official as good news, hoping the company will continue to grow and successfully navigate the current supply chain issues.

The Motley Fool

Why Safe Bulkers Stock Just Popped 12.5%

Ask and ye shall receive, shipping investors. Dry bulk shipper Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is up 12.5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday. Last week, I commented that a remarkable rise in the share price of dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) looked ill-advised in light of the recent steep drop in shipping prices for dry bulk cargo including coal, grain, iron ore, and similar ocean-going freight. It would be ill-advised, that is, unless "dry bulk shipping prices ... resume rising soon."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Nio's Stock Continue Trekking North? A Technical Analysis

Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) announced Wednesday it received a five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Program for its ES8 flagship SUV model and it plans to introduce the EV to the Norwegian market soon. Norway will be the first country in Nio’s expansion plan to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Does Nio US Stock Sale Mean For Its Hong Kong Listing Plans?

Shares of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell more than 6% in Wednesday’s trading after the Chinese electric vehicle maker announced plans to sell up to $2 billion of American depositary shares in an at-the-market offering. What Happened: The sale will be the biggest U.S. offering by a Chinese company following...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

NIO Stock: $64 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of NIO Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) recently received a price target of $64 by Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of NIO Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) recently received a price target of $64 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao also reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares after the Virtual Asia TMT Conference.
STOCKS
gobankingrates.com

NIO Stock: Is This EV Stock a Good Buy?

Investors are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to diversify their portfolios. If this is not your first rodeo, you probably already know owning stocks in different companies is a smart move. It can help you grow your savings in the long term and protect them from inflation and taxes. However, investing in the stock market entails its own risks. That’s why you must be careful when choosing where to put your money.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why NIO Shares Are Falling Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced an at-the-market offering to sell up to $2 billion of American depositary shares. The company said that sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices, so sale prices may vary.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

