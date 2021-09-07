CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Over 400K Remain Without Power in Louisiana 9 Days After Hurricane Ida

By Matthew Impelli
 7 days ago
On Monday, energy company Entergy announced that they had restored power to 48 percent of customers in Louisiana.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

