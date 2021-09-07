CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcella Hazan's tomato, onion and butter sauce is a genius recipe. Here's the story behind it.

By G. Daniela Galarza
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good friend of mine once went on a date with a middling restaurant chef who, when they went back to his place at the end of the night, started to whip up a small batch of this sauce, telling her that it was his own creation. As she watched him pour a can of tomatoes into a pot, followed by some cold butter and raw onion, she asked if he knew who Marcella Hazan was. It wasn't long before his face was the color of marinara.

