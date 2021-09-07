Jazz: Colorado native Aakash Mittal returns; Herbie Hancock at Ellie Caulkins and more

I hadn’t spoken with Aakash Mittal, the composer, bandleader and alto saxophonist, in more than a decade. There had been reports of various gigs, though, and the occasional recording would come my way. I’d heard he’d moved to India to pursue some musical traditions in Kolkata. It turns out he spent about a year and a half there, absorbing everything around him, including street sounds, some of which he recorded on his phone, and appear on his new album, “Nocturne.”