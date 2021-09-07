Yankees Game Today: Yankees vs Blue Jays Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for Sept. 7

Remember when it was fun to bet on the New York Yankees for almost the entire month of August? Not anymore!. The Bombers are back to the version of this team we saw from April-June. They’ve lost 7 of 10 after rattling off 13 straight victories. Never did we think we’d be so upset after arguably the most impressive run of any team this season, but here we are. That’s the 2021 Yankees for ya.