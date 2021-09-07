Selfie Clubhouse lets you strike a pose with 30 unique backdrops

The storefront for the Selfie Clubhouse is so bright and colorful you could easily take a selfie in front of it, but then you'd be missing 30 themed rooms inside for that perfect Instagram photo.

Husband and wife duo Calechi "Cal" and Linda Noel created the Selfie Clubhouse in Hicksville after being inspired by their daughters' creative TikTok videos.

"Every day, they were constantly making these videos all around the house," said Noel. "Linda said why not give them an atmosphere where they can do this with professional-looking sets?"

The duo got to work and created 30 different rooms, each with a unique theme, for their one-of-a-kind experience at the Broadway Commons Mall.

For instance, one of the rooms features a "Barbie box" where fans can pretend to be the iconic doll.

"I created this room because as a kid I loved Barbie," said Linda Noel, whose daughter shares her love for the doll.

If you're not sure what you're doing, Linda and Cal will be with you every step of the way. They suggest coming in with friends for that extra support and an even more fun time while trying out each backdrop.

"Everyone can be a model, and everyone can be a photographer," said Jade Berchtold, a customer associate at Selfie Clubhouse. "You can try anything, and we can teach you how to take better pictures. We are all here to help you learn and have a blast. It's a great experience to try something new."

The backdrops will also be interchangeable throughout the seasons.

With Halloween coming up, the duo is excited to whip up spooky photo opportunities for their customers.

"We are already working on the drafts on how to design them," said Noel. "We are talking to different designers from all over the country to come on in and design specific booths. They are going to be nice."

