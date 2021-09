Over the weekend, rumours flared that Mohamed Salah is reportedly demanding an eye-watering £500k per week in order to extend his contract with Liverpool past 2023, when he will be 31-years-old. Several influential Liverpool players have recently extended or renewed their contracts with the club, including Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker. With less than two years left on his contract, it is no surprise that Salah’s future is the next that the club are looking to tie down.

