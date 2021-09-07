CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

6 Henry Ford Health System Nurses Earn Prestigious Nightingale Honor for Nursing Excellence

henryford.com
 9 days ago

DETROIT (Sept. 7, 2021) – Six Henry Ford Health System registered nurses are recipients of the prestigious Nightingale Award for their nursing excellence and expertise from Oakland University’s School of Nursing. A seventh Henry Ford nurse was an Award runner-up. Four nurses at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and two nurses at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township were honored in six of the 12 Award categories. Among them was Gwen Gnam, R.N., Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Services at Henry Ford Hospital, who received the Executive Administration Award.

www.henryford.com

