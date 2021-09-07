CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Family Owned 1937 Ford Pickup Up For Auction

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerally, when we stumble across one-owner vehicles for sale, they’re not terribly old. Sure, there are a handful of original owner cars and trucks out there from the 1980s or even earlier, but most certainly not many from the 1930s. However, this 1937 Ford pickup is indeed a real-deal one-family-owned vehicle that has never been offered up for sale before. Until now, that is, because this classic pickup is going up for grabs at F&E Collector Auto Auctions‘ upcoming sale in Great Bend, Kansas, where the truck has resided its entire life.

