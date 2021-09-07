CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What needs to change for the ACC after a disastrous first week

By Chris Hummer
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are rough debuts, and then there’s what the ACC experienced in Week 1. In the span of about 24 hours, all three of the ACC’s ranked teams lost while two others, Duke and Georgia Tech, were upset by Group of Five programs. It was an undoubtedly brutal first week for the ACC, which went 4-6 overall against FBS competition. The start resembles early-season disasters from the Big 12 (2020, 2016) and Pac-12 (pick a year) in recent memory.

247sports.com

UNC 59, Georgia State 17: Position Grades

After a disappointing first game of the 2021 season where the UNC offense looked neutered and the defense only played well for a half, the Heels, and their fans, needed a get-right game in the worst way to regain any of the excitement they’d been feeling before the season. Fortunately, the team’s home opener against Georgia State of the Sun Belt conference looked to be a chance for exactly that; the Heels were favored against the Panthers by more than three touchdowns and, with no disrespect to Georgia State, that was still probably generous for a team that had just lost to Army by 33. After a half, however, it didn’t seem like things had gotten right at all. The Heels led 24-10, but their offensive line was getting blown off the line of scrimmage in the run game and only sometimes holding up in pass protection, Sam Howell was seemingly the team’s only credible run threat, the defensive front’s gap integrity was nonexistent against an option rushing attack, and special teams continued to look ordinary. Most of those concern areas were at least somewhat settled in the second half, though, and UNC coasted to a 59-17 victory after scoring 28 unanswered points to open the 2nd half. Let’s take a look at how each position group did:
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
