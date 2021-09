Hispanic heritage month starts on September 15 and it is time to find some of the amazing Hispanic food. Let's be real, there really is no such thing as bad Hispanic food. Recently, NJ.com shared that in Princeton you can find the best nachos in the state of New Jersey. If you are trying to guess where you can find the best nachos and you guess Tacoria, your answer is correct.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO