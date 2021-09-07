CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, dies trying to help children in Candlewood Lake, New Milford police say

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

A 26-year-old died Monday as he tried to help children who were having trouble swimming in Candlewood Lake, New Milford police said.

The accident happened shortly before 5:10 p.m. at the Candlewood Shores Community Beach. The 6-year-old son of Victor Garcia of Norwalk was swimming with a 10-year-old girl, and they were having difficulty, police said.

Garcia and other family members went to help them, but Garcia didn’t make it. Family members brought the children to shore and recovered Garcia “after he succumbed to the water,” they said.

Officers did CPR until medics arrived and Garcia was taken to New Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The children were taken to Danbury Hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

The family was on a Labor Day visit from Norwalk.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Hartford Courant

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

 https://www.courant.com/

