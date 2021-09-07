Man, 26, dies trying to help children in Candlewood Lake, New Milford police say

A 26-year-old died Monday as he tried to help children who were having trouble swimming in Candlewood Lake, New Milford police said.

The accident happened shortly before 5:10 p.m. at the Candlewood Shores Community Beach. The 6-year-old son of Victor Garcia of Norwalk was swimming with a 10-year-old girl, and they were having difficulty, police said.

Garcia and other family members went to help them, but Garcia didn’t make it. Family members brought the children to shore and recovered Garcia “after he succumbed to the water,” they said.

Officers did CPR until medics arrived and Garcia was taken to New Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The children were taken to Danbury Hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

The family was on a Labor Day visit from Norwalk.

