Brit travellers have emerged from lockdown with more adventurous tastes and discerning palates when eating abroad, reveals new research from Gousto. Hungry for variety, 2 in 10 Brits would now avoid travelling with a ‘picky eater’, and 7 in 10 Brits count being an adventurous eater a key quality in a travel buddy. A third would find it a major turn-off if someone they took a trip with only wanted to eat ‘British’ food in a foreign country. Holidaymakers from Scotland, Yorkshire (40%), and the East Midlands (36%) have come out of lockdown the biggest ‘foodie tourists.’

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO