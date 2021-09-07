CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Postponing Retirement Might Help Keep Dementia at Bay

By Amy Norton
HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJpo7_0boomZ6500

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Early retirement may sound appealing, but a recent study hints that putting it off a few years might help older adults retain more of their mental sharpness.

Using data on more than 20,000 older Americans, researchers estimated that if all of those people waited until age 67 to retire, their collective cognitive health would benefit.

"Cognition" refers to a person's ability to think, reason, plan and remember, among other vital brain functions. Research suggests that various factors over a lifetime — from education level to exercise habits to heart health — can affect a person's rate of cognitive decline, and risk of dementia, later in life.

For the new study, researchers wanted to estimate the possible impact of later retirement on people's cognitive functioning.

In theory, spending more years on the job would be protective — in a "use it or lose it" kind of way, explained lead researcher Jo Mhairi Hale of the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland.

"Those who keep working are 'forced,' let's say, to stay cognitively engaged, while those who retire may choose to be involved in cognitively engaging activities, but not necessarily," Hale said.

Her team started with data on more than 20,000 Americans aged 55 to 75 who took part in a long-running health survey called the Health and Retirement Study. It included standard questions that gauge memory and other brain functions.

Many respondents were still working, at least part-time, while about 45% were retired.

The researchers used statistical methods to estimate what would happen if all study participants were "forced" to delay retirement until at least age 67.

In real life, there is a whole host of factors that could sway both a person's cognitive health and retirement age. And some people might retire earlier because their mental acuity is declining.

Hale said the Health and Retirement Study examined a "plethora of life-course factors," so that allowed her team to account for some of that complexity.

The investigators weighed factors like people's education levels; childhood family income and current wealth; health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease; depression symptoms; and whether their longest-held job was professional or "non-professional" (such as manual labor).

In the end, the researchers calculated that delaying retirement until age 67 or older would help people retain some mental sharpness. On average, the group lost about 1 point on their cognitive scores between the ages of 61 and 67; delaying retirement, the researchers estimated, could reduce that by one-third.

The team also found that the benefit could persist for at least five years beyond retirement.

That was not because the extra work years offered bonus brain power. It was because earlier retirement was linked to a faster cognitive decline, the researchers said.

So should older adults keep punching the clock in order to protect their brain health?

The study does not answer that question, according to Claire Sexton, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's definitely a tricky thing to examine the effect of just one event, like retirement age," said Sexton, who was not involved in the study.

For one, she noted, many factors affect people's retirement decisions — including whether they enjoy their work and find it stimulating, and whether their job is stressful or physically taxing.

Similarly, Sexton said, a range of factors sway dementia risk, from genes to health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease to obesity and lack of exercise.

That caveat made, Sexton agreed that staying on the job might be beneficial — if it provides people with mental stimulation and social interaction. A body of research suggests those things may help protect the aging brain.

Of course, jobs are not the only way to stay mentally and socially engaged.

Retirement could be used as a "springboard," Sexton said, freeing up time to take a class, start a new exercise routine, or join a club or volunteer group.

Hale agreed that retirees "would be well-served to regularly participate in cognitively engaging activities."

A next research step, she said, "would be to explore the extent to which alternative activities that promote cognitive engagement — such as grandparenting or volunteering — are protective against cognitive decline."

The findings were recently published online in the journal SSM Population Health.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has advice on maintaining brain health.

SOURCES: Jo Mhairi Hale, PhD, lecturer, School of Geography and Sustainable Development, University of St. Andrews, Scotland, U.K.; Claire Sexton, DPhil, director, scientific programs and outreach, Alzheimer's Association, Chicago; SSM Population Health, September 2021, online

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Experts Reveal signs of Dementia Women Should Watch For & Why

As we grow older, our bodies go through many changes. Weakening muscles, stiffening joints, and changes in our memory are all natural parts of the aging process. For many women, these changes present an increased risk of developing various disorders and illnesses that can drastically alter our day-to-day life, such as dementia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Ssm Health#Healthday News#Americans#Ssm Population Health
MedicalXpress

Eye conditions linked to heightened risk of dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
wfxb.com

Putting Off Retirement May Keep Your Brain Sharp

Putting off retirement may keep your brain sharp in older age. Data from the U.S. Health and Retirement study found that continuing to work up until age 67 helps slow cognitive decline and can even protect against Alzheimer’s disease. They made the discovery after studying over 20,000 Americans between the ages of 55 and 75.
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Retiring at This Age Helps Protect Brain Function

Working a little later in life — to age 67 — can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline, according to a recent study. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock, Germany, say that rather than giving a boost to cognitive function, working longer slows the rate of cognitive decline and protects against cognitive impairment from diseases like Alzheimer’s.
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Types of Dementia and How to Recognize Their Symptoms, According to Experts

For most people, Alzheimer’s disease is the first condition they think of when they hear the word dementia—and for understandable reasons. The degenerative brain disease is the most common type of dementia, an umbrella term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that become severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. However, Alzheimer’s is far from the only one.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theadvocate.com

Alzheimers Q&A: Can chronic loniless increase the risk of dementia?

The social isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is the core of chronic loneliness for many older adults, who have been staying home to avoid contracting COVID-19. Similarly, those in long-term care settings have been experiencing isolation and loneliness because of the lack of opportunity for engagement with others outside their environments.
MENTAL HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Those Who Exercise Have an Almost 60% Lower Risk of Developing Anxiety Disorders

Those who suffer from anxiety may find relief in daily exercise. According to a new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, people who regularly participate in physical activity have a significantly lower risk of developing anxiety compared to those who do not exercise. Many lifestyle changes can help with anxiety,...
FITNESS
New York Post

Exercise linked to reduced risk of anxiety disorders, study finds

A physically active lifestyle was associated with a 62% lower risk of anxiety disorder diagnoses among men and women in a study with the largest population size to date, researchers said. While exercise is known to lower disease risk, boost aerobic fitness and improve sleep, cognition and mental health, among...
FITNESS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
alzheimersnewstoday.com

These Tools Can Help Caregivers Keep Loved Ones With Dementia Safe

In my previous column, we discussed a simple list of tools that every caregiver should have in their proverbial tool belt. The original list was pretty basic, but the following items are essential for keeping your loved one with dementia safe. Locks. An Alzheimer’s News Today reader responded to “Caregivers...
MENTAL HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy